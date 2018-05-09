Pioneer Marine Engineering Centre Starts Postgraduate Programme

Starts Masters Programmes The pioneer post-graduate students at the Marine and Offshore Engineering Centre of Excellence have commenced studies at Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, involving 18-month academic and field work that would lead to the award of Masters degrees in Marine Engineering (Power Plants), Naval Architecture and Offshore and Subsea Engineering.

A Diploma in Marine and Offshore Engineering would also be awarded by the centre, which was established last year by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) operated Joint Venture.

Speaking at the commencement of classes for the programmes in Port Harcourt, SPDC’s General Manager External Relations, Igo Weli said, “We are pleased that the Centre of Excellence has taken off with students eager to achieve their dreams using hydrodynamic equipment that can simulate offshore/marine situations”.

Weli added, “The Centre of Excellence is another powerful testimony on the educational initiatives of SPDC which began with the Shell scholarship scheme since the 1950s.”

Speaking at a lecture organised by the centre titled “An enabling business environment – implications for future careers in the oil and gas industry,” Weli called on youths in the Niger Delta to support the creation of a business environment that will attract investments to the region.

He said: “The way we act, speak and manage conflict will help to create an environment where peace, investments and prosperity will thrive for the benefit of all stakeholders, including communities.”

Weli echoed the same sentiments at a dinner which he later hosted to mark the take-off of the Centre which was attended by several stakeholders, including the President of the Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Capt. Greg Ogbeifun, Managing Director of the Naval Ship-Yard Limited, Commodore Abolaji Orederu and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote (represented by Dr. Patrick Obah).

A statement by Shell’s Media Relations Manager, Bamidele Odugbesan, and made available to The Tide, yesterday, indicated that the Centre of Excellence in Marine and Offshore Engineering – the first in Nigeria – offers a programme that covers lectures, practical sessions, term project modules and a six-month internship in the oil and gas industry.