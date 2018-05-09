NWPL: Sunshine Queens Brace Up For South-West Derby

Sunshine Queens FC of Akure, yesterday said it would defeat its opponent, FC Robo of Lagos, and pick the three points of the match when they meet at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure, on Wednesday.

The encounter is the day five match in a South-West derby.

Wemimo Mathew, Sunshine Queens Head Coach, in a pre-match interview in Akure, described FC Robo as a determined side with skilled players, adding that her team had prepared well ahead of the encounter.

“I respect all the teams in the premier league, but my girls are determined to win convincingly to erase the ugly incident that happened in Lafia in our last match; the three points is our target,” she said.

Also speaking, Adeola Aminu, Sunshine Stars attacker, said that the aim of her team was to win the encounter convincingly.

Aminu described the match as a must-win for her side and urged the team to remain focused and determined.

“We won’t underrate the visitors in anyway and I urge my teammates not to be complacent, an outright win is imminent,” she said.

Tidesports source recalls that Sunshine Queens of Akure had played four matches in the competition.

The Sunshine Queens defeated the Abia Angels of Aba 4-1 in their first match, while the team also defeated Jokodolu Babes by 3-0, with both games played at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure.

In their away matches, however, the Sunshine Queens played 1-1 with the Pelican Stars of Calabar, while they lost to Nasarawa Amazons by a lone goal.