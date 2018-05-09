NPA Revives NIPOSA Games

All is now set for the 2018 edition of the Nigerian Ports Sports Association (NIPOSA) Games, sponsored by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), held last in 2001.

The games would hold from May 9 to May 11 at the U.J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar, Cross River.

The Chairperson of the Organising Committee of NIPOSA, Ugo Madubuike, said in a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Alhaji Abdullahi Goje, in Lagos on Tuesday that awards would be given during the games.

According to the statement, contributions of some notable personalities identified as past and present heroes of NIPOSA would be acknowledged through some awards.

The awards include: Outstanding Patrons/Matrons; Active Heroes of Past NIPOSA Games; Stakeholders of 2018 Games and Participatory Award of 2018 NIPOSA Games.

Among the awardees are: the Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Usman, and two former Managing Directors, Malam Bello Gwandu and Alhaji Omar Suleiman.

Others are the former Chairpersons of NIPOSA, Late Mrs M.I.A. Dan-Princewill and Chief Kayode Ajayi, the General Manager, Human Resources.

The others are Yahaya Bukar, General Manager, Monitoring and Compliance, Ugo Madubuike and the Assistant General Manager, Training, Mrs Patricia Abhow, among others.

The award ceremony is to take place at a gala night, which will mark the grand finale of the event, taking place at Monte Suites in Calabar.

An innovation in the games is the introduction of Face of NPA for both male and female, which would showcase individuals with exceptional personality and intellectual acumen.

The winners of this segment would also be given some gifts.