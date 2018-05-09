FRSC Seeks Collaboration To Reduce Accidents

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has urged commuters and transport unions to collaborate with the commission to mitigate road carnages.

Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Hyginus Omeje made this appeal yesterday at the 2018 West Africa Road Safety Organisation (WARSO) Day held in Lagos.

The Tide reports that WARSO anniversary is observed annually on May 8 across the West African sub-region.

The 2018 anniversary tagged, “WARSO in the last 10 years, Journey So Far” had in attendance FRSC Special Marshal, members of transport unions and other security agencies.

Omeje, who noted that road crashes had been on downward trend, however, said that the number was still huge, hence the need for commuters and transport unions to do more in sensitisation. According to him, commuters must not be quiet when any driver is endangering their lives by violating traffic rules and regulations.

“If you see something, say something. Passengers can do much in reducing accident and save lives but what we discover is that more often than not, passengers keep quite.

“If you are in a bus and the driver is speeding, you owe it as a duty to raise your voice; but what we see is the opposite, passengers keep quiet.

“At times, other passengers will even silence the one raising alarm. This is unfortunate, life has no duplicate.

“We should all be proactive in ensuring that we mitigate road crashes.

“It is no more news that road traffic injuries claim more than 1.3 million lives each year and have a huge impact on health and development.

“It is the attitude of the road users that is the problem. If overloading will be stopped as well as driving under influence of alcohol, transport unions have a role to play,” he said.

The FRSC boss said that road crashes had killed more than malaria and HIV AIDS or any other diseases had killed.

According to him, the commission has been going to motor parks to dissuade drivers from taking alcohol or any substance capable of affecting their moods and psyches.

Omeje said that the aim of WARSO was to promote and reinforce road safety activities in the region.

According to him, the organisation supports national road safety bodies, coordinate road safety activities, promote and encourage exchange of experience and information among member nations.