Commissioner Tasks Journalists On State’s Image

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barr Emma Okah has urged journalists practicing in Rivers State to project the image of the state through objective and positive reportage.

The commissioner gave the advice during the 2018, edition of the World Press Freedom Day, in Rivers State, held at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre in Port Harcourt, last week.

Barr Okah who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim said; “journalists as the custodian of the society has responsibility to partner with the Rivers State Government in the area of development journalism”.

He cautioned journalist practicing in Rivers State against being used by the enemies of the state to give negative reports about the state.

The permanent secretary which is also a veteran journalist, emphased the need for journalists in Rivers State to cross check their facts before publishing their stories, noting that most negative reports peddled against the state were the handiwork of mischief makers.

He pointed out that Rivers State Government under the leadership of Barr Nyesom Wike was poised to create the enabling environment for journalists to carry out the civic and professional cities well.

He advised journalists in Rivers State to key into the global trend in journalism practice by building their professional capacity especially in the area of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The commissioner also commended the Rivers State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists for organising the event, and pledged the support of the Rivers State Government towards promoting the practice of journalism in Rivers State.

Taneh Beemene