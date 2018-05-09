‘Codeine Ban,Breakthrough In Fight Against Drug Abuse’

Northern Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF) yesterday commended Federal Government for banning the production and importation of codeine syrup, saying it is a breakthrough in the fight against drug abuse.

Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar, Chairperson of the forum and wife of Bauchi State Governor, gave the commendation in a statement signed by her Press Secretary, Rashida Yusuf in Bauchi.

Yusuf stated that the governor’s wife expressed happiness over the ban, announced by Federal Ministry of Health on May 2, and described drug addiction among youths in the country as canker worm that had eaten deep into the fabric of societies.

She quoted Abubakar as saying “the NGWF made the fight against drug abuse its priority intervention project.

“The forum in collaboration with relevant stakeholders took holistic approach to curbing drug abuse in the country, particularly in the North where it was more pronounced.

“Following a training for northern governors wives from the six states of Benue, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kogi and Bauchi, we are at various stages of implementing a work plan.”

She said that the forum had set up a drug control committee, a drug community volunteer scheme, skill acquisition centres, as well as a female rehabilitation wing to eradicate the menace.

She explained that the centres were expected to among other things, rehabilitate victims of drug abuse by counselling and providing moral support that would enable addicts to become useful members of the society.

She urged stakeholders involved in the fight against drug abuse to ensure all hands were on deck to achieve the target of a drug-free society.

She also urged parents to monitor their wards with a view to nipping detected untoward behaviours in the bud.