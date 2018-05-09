Bizman Harps On Opportunities In Maritime

Rivers people have been advised to take advantage of the seaports in the state and the shipping sector of the economy.

Chief Executive Officer of a reputable haulage company based in Port Harcourt, Nestein Freight Limited, Nester Sedenu, gave this advice in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.

Sedenu noted that the economic potential of ports and shipping if fully harnessed is capable of bringing forth a significant growth in the state’s economy.

He observed that 80% of economic activities on any economy is done through the ports, which he described as economic gateways.

Sedenu further said: “Investing in ports and shipping sector is beneficial to the overall economic development, particularly in emerging economies and ensures sustainability”.

He pointed out sadly that Rivers people only concentrate on oil and gas and their associated businesses, “forgetting that this oil will one day dry up. We need to begin to look into the non- oil sector and we’ll find that there are myriads of business opportunities waiting to be tapped”.

Sedenu called for the development and improvement of ports infrastructure to make them economically viable and decongest the ports

He expressed regrets that a port like the Onne port would be left grossly underutilised and enjoined the state government to take steps towards expanding the activities at the ports.

Tonye Nria-Dappa