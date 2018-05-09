Al Masry Humbles UD Songo In Port Said

UD Songo kicked off their 2018 CAF Confederation Cup Group B campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Al Masry at the Port Said Stadium in Port Said on Sunday.

As a result, Egyptian club Al Masry moved to the top of Group B standings after match day one, while Mozambican side Songo is placed fourth on the table.

The hosts started the match well as they searched for an early goal which would have unsettled the Songo defence.

The Al Masry Coach, Hossam Hassan made an early substitution in the 17th minute as Aristide Bance was replaced by Mohamed Grendo.

The change seemed to have inspired the home side as they managed to take the lead with Grendo grabbing an assist.

The 26-year-old set-up Ahmed Gomaa, who beat Songo goalkeeper Leonel to make it 1-0 in the 36th minute.

The visitors tried to restore parity through former Orlando Pirates striker Helder Pelembe, but the hosts’ defence looked solid.

Al Masry were able to hold on to their lead until DR Congo referee Ndala Ngambo blew the half-time whistle.

It took only seven minutes for the hosts to double their lead through their main marksman Gomaa in the second-half.

Grendo was once again the creator as the midfielder set-up Gomaa and the latter beat Leonel for the second time to make it 2-0 to Al Masry.

Songo reacted by pulling out Parkim and they introduced fellow attacker Mario as the away side searched for an equalising goal.

However, the Mozambican side found it difficult to break down the Al Masry defence which was marshalled by Islam Salah.

Al Masry contained Songo in the closing stages of the game and they ran out 2-0 winners.