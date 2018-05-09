A’ Ibom Assembly Wades Into Oron, Academy Face-Off

The Rector, Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Commodore Duja Emmanuel Effedua has stated that his mission and mandate in the Academy is not to meddle into local politics of host communities but to focus on repositioning and restructuring the Maritime training institution for global reckoning and in line with the Federal Government’s expectations.

The Rector stated this when the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petitions visited the Academy .

According to the Vice Chairman of the Committee and member representing Ukanafun State Constituency, Mr. Ubong Akpan, who represented the Chairman, Barr. Aniefiok Denis, member representing Etinan State Constituency the visit was prompted by a public petition brought to the House of Assembly against the academy on an issue about a closed gate which the host community alleged deprived them access to neighbouring villages.

“We are here on an assignment by the House of Assembly following a petition brought to the floor of the House by member representing Oron/Udunguko State Constituency, Mr. Effiong Bassey.

The issue was that the Rector of Maritime Academy of Nigeria had denied the host community access to a Marina Road that linked it with other communities. Because we could not exhaustively deliberate over the matter in the House without having full details, this committee was mandated to take up the matter, we are therefore, here on a fact finding mission, after which we shall report to the whole Hosue for further deliberations” the vice chairman stated.

It would be recalled that having previously hard the matter, the House committee had written a letter to the rector inviting him to appear before the House of Assembly.

But according to commodore Duja Effedua, he could not honour the invitation because he was in Abuja on an official engagement about that time the invitation came.

Subsequently, the Committee members were led to the site of the closed gate, which was a trekable distance from the rector’s office. The controversial spot has a damaged old iron gate with a newly built block behind it that formed part of the academy’s fence.

Across the fence one could see the roof of houses and hear voices of residents.

In a statement made by one of the residents from the area and Vice Chairman of Oron Local Government, who represented the Chairman, Mr. Anthony Bassey, it was said that the rector denied them access to the other places.

It was however obvious that pulling down that section of the wall or opening the gate would mean having a road traversed through the opposite end also had part of the Academy’s perimeter fence running through an inhabited bush.

In his swift response, the Rector noted that it is ridiculous and shocking that Champions of the controversy could blow up the issue to that dimension, stating that on resumption of office eight months ago, he observed that the gate had remain closed for many years, hence he was not one who closed the gate as alleged

Having take notes of the exact situation, Mr. Otobong Akpan, on behalf of the Committee reiterated on the need to revert the matter to the House. “We shall tender our reports to the House. We have seen the truth and we will report same to the House of Assembly”, the law maker summarily stressed.