Wike Tasks Labour On Democracy

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has challenged Nigerian workers to rise up in defence of the nation’s democracy.

The Governor gave the charge Tuesday while addressing the affiliate unions of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) during the Workers Day Celebration held 1st May 2018 at the General Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Wike said the essence of labour unionism is not limited to the welfare of workers, agitation for increment of wages and promotions but should be the people’s voice in governance.

He expressed worry that labour has suddenly lost its voice in the midst of many anti-democratic policies of the APC-led Federal Government, saying the continued silence of labour is conspiratory.

“Be vigilant and defend our democracy in 2019. That is what labour is known for Labour, thrives for democracy.

Without democracy Labour will run into challenges,” he said.

The Governor promised to resolve issues raised by the unions especially those bothering on Contributory Pension Scheme, contributory Health Scheme and payment of gratuity to pensioners in the State.

He further expressed the support of the Rivers State Government to improve wages and welfare but insisted that the new minimum wage must be hinged on the ability of individual states.

Ahead of the Third Anniversary Celebration of Wike’s administration, the Governor inspected many ongoing projects to ascertain their level of completion as he disclosed that most of the projects would be commissioned during the anniversary.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of work executed at various projects sites.

Wike had stressed the need for peaceful congress of All Progressives Congress Party in Rivers State last week.

While wishing the party a successful congress the Governor advised APC members in the State to be law-abiding and not to conduct themselves in ways that could negatively affect the existing peace in the State.

He warned hoteliers against allowing their facilities to be used in fermenting trouble as was the case of Novotel Hotel’s involvement during last congress of APC in the State.

Rivers State Government, last week, came out with clear explanation on who should benefit from the N200 million monthly loan to traders and youth entrepreneurs.

At the last week Executive Council Meeting held Wednesday in Government House Port Harcourt, it stated that the loan is for both indigenes and non-indigenes in the State.

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barr Emma Okah, who spoke to newsmen after the meeting said, “On the monthly N200 million interest free loans for traders and young entrepreneurs, council said that it must be made available to indigenes and non-indigenes.

“The terms of the loan will be flexible to generate business activities and profits for the beneficiaries. The loans will also enhance the economic well being of the traders and young entrepreneurs”.

The Commissioner further disclosed that apart from projects commissioning, the third year Anniversary of Wike’sd administration would feature hours to deserving persons, anniversary lecture and variety Night for youths.

Another major issue last week in Brick House was the visit of Korean investors in agriculture. A delegation of the investors led by Mr. Kin Kyochans paid a courtesy visit to the Governor, Saturday, in Government House to inform the Governor of their Rice Farm Project planned to operate in Emohua Local Government Area.

The project promises 2,000 employment to the State.

Wike commended the foreign investors for the initiative and said apart from government agriculture is the largest employer and that his administration pays great premium to the sector.

Chris Oluoh