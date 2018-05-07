Wike Receives Power Of Sports Award, ’Morrow

The award winning Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, will tomorrow receive another global honour, the Power of Sports (POS) Award in Belgium.
Wike who is the second African to get the award left Port Harcourt Saturday with some top State Government functionaries to Brussels, capital of Belguim for the award ceremony.
Organisers of the event, the Association of International Sports Press (AIPS) said the award is in recognition of Governor Wike’s huge contributions in Sports promotion and development in Nigeria.
It would be recalled that AIPs Africa nominated Wike for the prestigious award.
President of AIPS Africa, Mitchel Obi, President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Mr Honour Sirawoo will join other top personalties in the world to confer the honour on Wike.
Chris Oluoh