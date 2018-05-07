VC Lists Contributions Of Alumni In Varsity Dev

The Vice Chancellor, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia has said no university can attain its full potential without the contributions and support from the alumni of such university.

Didia stated this while playing host to the executive members of RSU Alumni Association who paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt, recently.

The vice chancellor told the visitors that his administration has set up what he called advancement and linkages centre with a view to involving all alumni in the development process of the institution.

According to him, the centre for excellence built by Shell Petroleum Development Company and others in the school was as a result of the robust relationship that exists between the institution and various companies operating in the state.

He further informed the visiting RSU Alumni executives that some corporate originations in the state have indicated interest to partner with the university in the construction of hostels and sports complex in the university.

Didia used the opportunity to thank the group for the designing of a website that would connect other members of the association who are not within the state even as he described the project as a laudable initiative.

Earlier in his speech, the president of the RSU alumni association, Amb Isreal Egbunefe told the vice chancellor that the website had already been put into use, adding that massive registration was ongoing in the website.

He averred that the association came into existence to assist in the development of the university and assured that members will contribute their quota to support in the growth of the university.