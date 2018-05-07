NAFF To Organise Maiden National Championship

President of the Nigeria Amputee Football Federation (NAFF) Sulaiman Isah said on Saturday that plans were underway to create awareness for the sport in the northern part of the country.

Isah told The Tidesports source in Lagos that as part of efforts to promote the game across the federation, a national championship is scheduled for Niger State later in the year.

“Though the sport has been in existence in the country for over a decade, it has yet to gain popularity in most northern states,’’ he said.

The president said that the Nigerian federation’s previously unpaid accumulated affiliation fees to the World Amputee Federation (WAFF) also constituted a major setback.

“We are happy to clear our debt with the international body; NAFF was indebted to WAFF for so many years and it also became a major setback for us.

“But now that we have been able to clear the debt and WAFF have lifted the ban it placed on Nigeria, it is time for us to start the process of popularising the game across the nation.

“Rather than concentrate on states that have established amputee football clubs, we have resolved to create an enabling environment for other states to key into the development process.

“And in order to achieve equal development across the states, we have approached individuals and other stakeholders, including governments at all levels, to support us.

“Necessary preparations are on to organise a national championship and we are following up on those we have approached for sponsorship.

“As soon as we get strong signals and good financial backing, we will roll out the events schedule,’’ he said.

Isah said that the proposed national championship would be used to foster unity among existing, new and upcoming state teams.

“The championship will also be used to preach the message of ability in disability; we believe that it would attract more amputees to the sport,’’ he said.

The president, however, appealed to football lovers, sports enthusiasts and corporate bodies to contribute towards encouraging the physically challenged persons in the society to become gainfully engaged.

Tidesports reports that NAFF is affiliated to the Nigeria Paralympics Committee (NPC) and has established associations in Lagos, Ogun, Kwara, Delta, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Abuja and Niger states.