LG Boss To Partner CDC On Sanitation

The authorities of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Council say they are ready to partner Community Development Committees (CDC’s) and other voluntary organisations to keep the communities clean.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Council, Rev. Francis Ada Ebenezer made the assertion while monitoring last month’s State Sanitation exercise with members of Ogu Community Development Committee (CDC) at Ogu.

Rev. Francis Ada Ebenezer said his passion for clean environment cannot be compromised as he keyed into the Governor. Nyesom Wik’s vision of keeping every environment clean, and appealed for all hands to be on deck for a healthy society.

The Ogu/Bolo CTC boss hinted that the major drainages that have collapsed and blocked would be given priority attention with available resources to allow free-flow of water during rainy season and warned those residing or doing business within such areas to always ensure that their environments including the gutters are kept clean to avoid necessary outbreak of diseases.

He stressed that clean environment brings healthy living and that cleanliness is next to Godliness, urging all to imbibe the spirit of keeping their environments clean and safe from mosquitoes and other insects and reptiles.

Rev. Ebenezer appealed to community leaders and organizations to ensure that they mobilise their people to maintain and observe clean environment at all times and regularly rather than to wait till the State environmental sanitation days of last Saturday’s of the month.

Collins Barasimeye