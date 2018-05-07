Group Harps On Credible Polls

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Rivers State, has called on politicians and relevant stakeholders in the state to work together to ensure a credible election in 2019.

The group made the call in Port Harcourt, at the weekend during a meeting with the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Civil Society Organisaton, Dr Blessing Tam Otia.

Secretary of the coalition, Gold Dappa, who led a delegation of the group at the meeting said, it was imperative for all relevant stakeholders to work together to achieve a credible election in the State and the country in general.

He stated: “as a coalition of Civil Society Organisation we are deeply concerned over the need to conduct a violence-free election, in which the people can come out to exercise their franchise without intimidation; we expect the 2019 general election to be more credible and generally acceptable to show that we are improving and moving forward as a country.”

Dappa said the group was ready to partner with relevant stakeholders to work out modalities that will promote a violence- free electoral process.

Earlier in his response, the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Civil Society Organisation, Dr Blessing Tam Otia, had assured them of commitment of Governor Wike towards providing a level playing ground for elections in Rivers State.

He urged security operatives not to be partisan, but protect the lives of the people, and check tendencies of electoral malpractices.

Taneh Beemene