Ex-Councillors Endorse Wike For 2019

The National PDP Ex-Councillors Forum, Rivers State Chapter, has rated Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike high in infrastructural project.

State Chairman of the forum, Hon. LoveGod Nweze who said this during the inspection of the Obio/Akpor office of the forum said that Governor Wike has raised the bar of governance in Nigeria.

Nweze was full of praises to the Obio/Akpor Cordinator for the Office and urged others to do the same.

“We are proud of the person of Chief Hon. Hope Uche, the Obio/Akpor Cordinator of the forum.

“We have come to inspect the office for the said chapter, and we are happy with what we have seen,” he said.

He expressed the hope that other Local Government chapters will join in its commissioning with a view to replicating it in their Local Government Areas.

Also speaking, Hon. Iyowuna Tunan, the State Financial Secretary of the Forum also expressed joy and urged other chapters to do the same in their domains.

Also speaking, the Obio/Akpor co-ordinator of the forum, Chief Hope Uche said that Obio/Akpor chapter of the forum has by the situation become the first in the state to establish secretariat.

Uche said that the secretariat was indication of the love the chapter has for Governor Nyesom Wike, stressing that it would be used as a point of contact for Wike’s re-election.

On his part, Hon. Steve Ogan said that the group is happy for the envcouragement received so far from the Obio/Akpor.