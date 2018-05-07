Akpabio Hails Ayade’s Dev Strides

Former Akwa Ibom State governor and Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said he is shocked and impressed by the massive industrialisation going on in Cross River State.

Akpabio, who was amazed at the sheer technological sophistication of the state’s rice seedlings plant under construction, during an inspection of the industrial complex, described Governor Ayade as a digital transformer.

The Senate Minority Leader said for Ayade who became governor at a time of recession and receiving meager federal allocations to have achieved such accomplishments was pure intellect at work.

In his words: “To come to Cross River and witness these giant strides being made in the area of industrialization for food sufficiency and employment creation, I strongly believe that if I talk, Nigerians will not take it as mere political talk because I have seen it with my two eyes and I am equally inviting other Nigerians to come and bear witness to what is happening in this state.”

Continuing, Akpabio stated: “I’m a bit shocked as I arrived this site. I knew that Governor Ayade was doing well but I didn’t know the extent to which he has gone. I’m shocked because this is the period of recession when even payment of salaries is a difficult thing for many states.

“And again, this is a period of insecurity were people are dying almost on a daily basis in Bornu, Benue, Plateau, Yobe, Adamawa and Zamora, either from herdsmen attack or Boko Haram. So, sincerely Nigeria is not a very attractive destination for investors. Yet Ayade has achieved these much,” he added.

He explained that “This seeds multiplication plant is the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa and with a very high yield producing rice seedlings, fully vitaminised that when cultivated, will not only feed the people of Cross River and Akwa Ibom States but the whole of Nigeria. I’m really amazed and I say bravo to the Governor Ayade.”

At the Calabar Garment Factory, Akpabio intoned: “This is the biggest garment factory I have ever seen in my life. It provides employment and skills for thousands of youths. Kudos Governor Ayade!”

The former Akwa Ibom governor further said: “Don’t forget also that this is a state that pays salaries before the 15th day of every month and even pays on May Day yearly which the civil servants protested that it was coming too early”.