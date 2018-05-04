Tonto Dike Emerges NAPTIP Ambassador

Nollywood Actress Tonto Dike has excitedly announced that she has been made a brand ambassador for the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). The Agency which was created on 14 of July 2003 by the trafficking in persons (prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2003 with the aim of addressing the scourge of trafficking in persons.

It is a fulfilment of the country’s international obligation under the trafficking in persons protocol to prevent, suppress and punish trafficking in persons especially women and children.

In the post on her instagram page, Tonto thanked the Director- General of the agency, Barrister Julie Okah Donli as she shared photos from her courtesy visit. She wrote: “Giving all accolade to the Director General (DG of ) National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Barrister Julie Okah-Donli, we can’t wait to do great things together, say no to human trafficking”.