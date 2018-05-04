Siat Fetes Workers, Harps On Productivity

Siat Nigeria Limited, former Rison Palm Company has commended its staff for their hardwork and commitment in making the company a success.

Chief operating officer of Siat Nigeria Limited, Mr Gerald Ray gave the commendation during last Tuesday’s Workers Day held at the premises of the firm at Ubima camp in Ikwerre Local Government Area. Ray said: “Our workers are important to us, especially for their contribution they are making for the success of the company.

On why the company was celebrating the day, he explained that was one way to motivate and give workers a sense of belonging.

“Every single department is involved in this celebration”, Ray remarked, “and certificates of performance will be given, the aim is to thank our staff for what they have done”.

He explained that the company which started operations in 2012 run an open door policy. “We have women forums, equity forums and we are a company that believes in equal opportunities for every staff ”.

On the corporate social responsibility and relationship with host communities, the Siat chief operating officer stated that they had over 20 communities as host of operations, cutting across Ikwerre and Etche local government areas.

“Our relationship with our host communities is like a marriage. There are good days and there are bad days but the most important thing is that we sit on a round table and discuss our issues,” he said.

According to him, most of the project done to improve their host communities include roads, water and electricity.

Also, he said as part of staff welfare, the company provided in-house training and other courses to improve their productivity and personal development.