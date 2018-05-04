RSG Restates Commitment To Curb Corruption In Public Schools

The Chairman of Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board, Chief David Briggs, yesterday restated the government’s commitment to punish corrupt teachers within the system.

Briggs told newsmen in Port Harcourt that secondary school managers were under effective surveillance against corruption and maladministration in whatever form.

He said that few cases of fee increases discovered among secondary school principals during the registration of candidates for West African Senior School Certificate Examination were currently being investigated.

“Our objective is to ensure that no wrongdoing is left unpunished, no incriminating fact will be swept under the carpet.

“We want the school system to radiate extreme decency and academic discipline, so it is no longer business as usual,’’ he said.

The board chairman said that the present government had provided several incentives to enable the secondary system work effectively.

“More than 200 schools are currently undergoing renovation with many reaching advance levels of completion; this is to ensure efficiency in education sector.

“ Salaries of teachers have been paid up to date so teachers no longer complain of hunger, they no longer see salary as an excuse to derelict duties,’’ he said.

Briggs also said that the board was partnering some religious groups and relevant military authorities to ensure that drug abuse and cultism were stamped out of the school system.

“Education is about knowledge and character, we are aware and fully cognisant of this fact and we are working to enthrone same in our school system.”