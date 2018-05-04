Monarch Sues For Peace In Ogbakiri …Congratulates Nigerian Baptist Convention

The Paramount Ruler of Emohua Kingdom in Emohua Local Government Area (EMOLGA), Rivers State, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Eze V.C.B. Okor, JP (Mgbo XII) has called for peace and unity in Ogbakiri community in EMOLGA following the recent communal disturbances in the area.

The Peace Ambassador who sent palm frond (the traditional symbol of peace in Ikwerre ethnic nationality) to Ogbakiri community, appealed to the warring groups to sheathe their swords and embrace peace and love before the disturbances escalate to full blown communal crisis. He prayed God to touch their hearts to avoid the repeat of the unfortunate bloody crisis that engulfed the community in the past.

Eze V.C.B. Okor assured the people of Ogbakiri that the matter would be discussed at the forthcoming meeting of the supreme council of Ikwerre traditional rulers to ensure that peace, love and unity was restored. He said all hands must be on deck because what affects one community affects all.

The paramount ruler disclosed that the police and other security agencies in the state have been alerted about the situation in the community for them to intervene and restore peace, law and other in the area.

It was gathered that a pregnant woman and her husband were killed in the community recently which has triggered off other killings, raping of innocent women, destruction of properties among other social vices.

Meanwhile, the Emohua monarch has congratulated the organisers of the Nigerian Baptist Convention held recently at Ndele in EMOLGA, Rivers State for the success recorded at the event. He said the convention was huge success and spiritual blessings to the good people of the area and the state.

Eze Okor noted that the huge success recorded at the well attended event was a clear testimony that EMOLGA is not only peaceful but hospitable to strangers and visitors. He lauded the state government for proving a conducive and enabling environment.