Maritime Group Commends NNPC, Total For Training

Boat operators plying Bonny waterways have commended the managements of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and Total Upstream Nigeria Limited for training 100 youths of the state on maritime safety skills.

The operators also thanked the companies for empowering the youths with jackets and reflectors to enhance their work.

Chairman, Taskforce, Bonny Marine Transporters Association (BMTA) Comrade Junior Albert stated this to The Tide Shorty after their training with the companies in Port Harcourt, recently.

He noted that the training has improved their technical skills on maritime affairs and also enhanced their knowledge.

The Taskforce chairman further noted that, the skills acquired by its members would guide them against boat mishaps and other related accidents on the water.

He lamented that, before the workshop, most of the boat operators lacked basic skills and knowledge on maritime safety.

According to him, the workshop which was for maritime safety awareness campaign training was organized by NNPC and Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria (TUPNI) comprising Retrobras, Sapetro and Total ESP Nigeria.

The chairman appealed to other oil companies in the state to emulate TUPNI’s gestures in the aspect of human capital development to better lives.

Chinedu Wosu