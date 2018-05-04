Koredo Bello Denies Buying NIJ Certificate

Koredo Bello isn’t finding it funny that some people actually think he bought his recent degree certificate as he has come out to refute the claims that he bought his result from Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ).

The singer took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 where he laid to rest the insinuation that he bought his result. He also went on to reveal the main reason he finished school was to be a light for a lot of young Nigerians.

“I initially didn’t want to post this for many reasons but I was wrong on all counts. I’d be doing millions of young people and my peers a disservice by not boldly putting it out there that impossibility is a myth, you can be talented and distinguished, famous and dignified, celebrated and educated, that you can be a “Mega superstar with a mega super vision”.

For this I am grateful to God. The main reason I endured to the finish line was because I needed to push myself and also to be a light for a lot of young Nigerians who think you cannot be an established artiste and still achieve academic excellence. I endured because my people needed a role model. A few days before I got signed, I was still looking for tuition fees so I understand the experience that some of you go through for me…. I didn’t buy my result but I paid for it through hardwork, commitment and sacrifice (time and music).

You can too, I believe in you, I believe in us.