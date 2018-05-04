Love passion and revenge make for a deadly mix in the upcoming film titled ‘Alexandra’.
The movie tells the story of a young Nigerian woman, Freda Steffl, who meets and falls in love with an American (Rob Hayes) on line. When she moved to the United States of America to live with her spouse, her nightmare began.
Produced by Freda Steffl and directed by Robert Peters, Alexandra Stars, Rob Hayes, Vivica Fox, Joseph Benjamin and Ada Ameh.
The movie was premiered in Atlanta on the 21st of April and hits Nigerian cinemas on the 14th of May 2018.
Hollywood Meets Nollywood In New Movie ‘Alexandra’
Love passion and revenge make for a deadly mix in the upcoming film titled ‘Alexandra’.