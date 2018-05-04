Herdsmen Massacre: PDP Demands Creation Of State Police

Acting Public Relations Officer of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State, Pali-Alabo Maxwell Fubara, has called for the establishment of state police to tackle the menace of Fulani herdsmen.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Fubara said the Niger Delta people were suffering in the hands of herdsmen, noting that several farmers have lost their lives as a result of being raped and killed.

He maintained that the excesses of the Funlani herdsmen should be checked by the security agents, lamenting that the people of the state and others have been turned into IDPs in their land by the Fulani herdsmen who invades their communities.

The party’s image-maker commended the anti grazing law proposed by the National Assembly, saying that it will checkmate the excesses of the herdsmen in Niger Delta states of Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa-Ibom.

He opined that what the nation needed now was restructuring to make the various regions develop at their pace for a better Nigeria.

Rejecting the creation of more local governments and states, he called on the federal government to approve the creation of state police to check the high rate of crime and criminality in the various states.

On the issue of autonomy, the politician lambasted the 24 member Edo Assembly, rejecting the call for local government autonomy, noting that while the people are calling for freedom, the lawmakers do not want freedom for them.

He said that the lawmakers were teleguided by some politicians who did not mean well for the state, stating that the legislators had never made laws that had impacted on the people of Niger Delta region.

Bethel Toby