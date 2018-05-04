Herdsmen, Boko Haram Threat To Nigeria’s Unity -Cleric

The Diocese of Niger Delta Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has described the activities of Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram in the North Central and North East as a threat to the unity of Nigeria.

The Diocese which said this at the first session of its 23rd Synod at Ngo, also condemned the activities of kidnappers in the Southern part of the country.

Bishop of the Diocese, Rt Rev. Ralph Ebirien who read the charge during the synod also called on President Buhari to intensify effort towards the safe return of Miss Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl currently being held captive by the Boko Haram insurgents.

“The insurgency in some parts of the nation is of great concern. The insurgency in the North Eastern states is very inimical to the nation.

“The activities of Fulani herdsmen are another threat to the peace and unity of the nation”.

The cleric also stressed the need for government to put in place programmes to check the rising level of unemployment in the country.

He reasoned that the rising level of unemployment in the country has increased the rate of criminal activities.

“We call on the federal and state governments to create employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths.

“Economic employment programmes should be well organised and made possible for the youths to benefit.

“Most of the moribund industries should be reactivated, new ones should be buit to create employment opportunities for the youths,” he said.

Ebirien said that the theme of the synod which is “Examine Yourself” was a call on Christians to examine their place in the kingdom of God as well as their relationship with fellowmen.

Also speaking, the guest speaker, the Rt Rev Johnson Onuoha of Arochukwu/Ohafia Diocese said that Christians must regularly examine themselves to strengthen their faith in Christ.

He said that events across the world point to the fact that the period of rapture is at hand.