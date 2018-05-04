Group To Partner NYSC On Election Duties

A group known as Initiative for Credible Elections has stated that it will partner with the National Youth Service Corps, to ensure the conduct of a credible election in 2019.

The body made its position known during a visit to the Coordinator of NYSC in Rivers State, Sunday Aromi.

Former President of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People , Ledum Mitee who led a delegation of the group on the visit to the NYSC coordinator, said the Partnership became imperative in view of the important role the youth members will play in the conduct of the election.

He stressed the need to train the Corp members on their role in the electoral process, especially on how to resist the intimidations and trappings of politicians during the elections.

He said, “It is important to note that politicians always want to intimidate and use the corp members during the election, but we must not allow that. We want to ensure that we partner with the NYSC on the training of the Corp members to carry out their roles in the conduct of the elections effectively”.

On his part, a senior lecturer in the University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Sofiri Joab Peterside said the group was concerned about the conduct of a free and credible election in 2019.

He said part of the fundamental responsibility of the youth Corp members in their National assignment was to ensure that they play an active role in the conduct of the elections, by remaining impartial in the discharge of the electoral duties.

To achieve the objective, he harped on the need for effective sensitization of the corp members to discharge their duties creditably.

In his response, the Coordinator of the NYSC in Rivers State, Sunday Aromi thanked the group for their concern, and assured the commitment of the NYSC to partner with them to achieve set objectives.

He emphasised on the need to provide adequate security of the corp members during their participation in the electoral processes.

Taneh Beemene