GPN Okays Sack Of Edo Commissioner

The Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), says last Wednesday’s sack of Edo State Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability by Governor Godwin Obaseki will deter others from taking the welfare of state workers for granted.

The state chairman of the GPN, Mr Roy Oribhabor stated this in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Benin.

Our correspondent reports that the Commissioner, Mr Reginald Okun was sacked during the State Executive Meeting, following Tuesday’s protest by street sweepers.

The sweepers had staged a protest round major roads and the Government House, Benin, over alleged none payment of salaries for six months.

Oribhabor described the none payment of salaries and the subsequent protest as an embarrassment not only to the state government but the state as well.

“However, we call on the government to be more proactive than reacting because research conducted by us clearly shows that street sweepers are the least paid worker,’’ he said.

The chairman stressed the need for government to pay the salaries of these street sweepers which he said had accumulated for six months.

“Edo state GPN hereby calls on the state government to as matter of urgency commence the process of payment to address the plight of street sweepers.

“If possible, we recommend that a form of compensation be given to them (sweepers) to ensure sense of belonging and acceptance.

“It is very unfortunate that the issue of management of waste in Edo state has been a source of worry to us as a party.

‘’Therefore, the board of the waste management outfit needs to be well organised and proper restructured to achieve its aims and objectives.”