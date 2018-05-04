Firm To Partner RSG On e-governance

A leading technology- based company Xerox, says it is ready to partner with the Rivers State Government on effective information management and documentation processes.

General Manager, Sales and Marketing of the company, Femi Abidoye disclosed this during a product exhibition and interactive session with staff of government Agencies and parastatals, held at the conference hall of the Ministry of Justice in Port Harcourt recently.

Delivering his address, he noted that a major challenge faced by Government was information management, and stressed the need for government at all levels to key into the global technological trend of e-government to enhance administrative convenience.

He pointed out that Xerox as a global brand entered Nigeria about 40 years ago, and had maintained same global standard, noting that the company was ready to offer its services to the Rivers State Government on a note of partnership.

Describing government as the highest employer of labour, he said the exhibition was to offer a platform of corporate engagement for government to “optimise profitability in governance.”

On his part, the chairman of the event, Deputy Chief Registrar, Rivers State High Court, Barr Amobi Davidson described Xerox as a “global technological giant with decades of tested professionalism, and commitment to excellence.”

He called on the Rivers State Government to key into the partnership to promote effective information management and documentation process.

Also speaking, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Emma Okah commended Xerox for the interactive session.

Okah, who was represented by Director of ICT, in the Ministry, Kenneth Okujagu, said the concept will enhance productivity in governance, through effective information management system.

Another participant, Mr Henry Ajunwo, also landed the partnership initiative, stating that it will help information managers in government office to do their work with ease.

Taneh Beemene/Baribuma Deele