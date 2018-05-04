FCT SWAN Gets New Officers

Federal Radio Coloration of Nigeria (FRCN) staff, Chidoka Ndubueze, yesterday emerged as the new Chairman of the FCT Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

Ndubueze, who was the Vice-Chairman since 2012, was elected unopposed at an elective congress held in Abuja and will lead the Association for the next three years.

The position of the Secretary-General was the only office contested for at the election, and it was won by Ikenna Okonkwo of Blueprint Newspaper.

He won with 57 votes to defeat Chris Onokpegu of the Armed Forces Radio who obtained 34 votes out of the 91 votes cast.

Four others became Executive Committee members after being elected unopposed.

Tolulope Oguntimehin of Independent Television (ITV) became Vice-Chairman, while Leadership Newspaper’s Salifu Usman emerged as Treasurer.

Joel Ajayi of Aljazirah Newspaper was elected Financial Secretary, while Albert Akota of Peoples’ Daily Newspaper emerged as Assistant Secretary.

Ndubueze, in his acceptance speech after being sworn-in by a legal practitioner, Kabir Babatunde, promised to promote synergy between members and the FCT sports administrators.

“While I am thankful for your support and trust for this new administration, I assure you that we will always maintain a synergy between the sports administrators in the FCT and the Association.

“We will also concentrate on improving members’ welfare. The issue of welfare has been a challenge since I joined SWAN in 2002.

“We will try our best to ensure that the issue of welfare will be improved. But this is going to be a collective effort,” he said.

The SWAN Vice-President, North-Central Zone, Danmusa Mohammed, who supervised the election, enjoined members to support the new executive committee.