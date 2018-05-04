Expert Harps On Automation For Economic Growth

Adoption of automation has been said to be a major catalyst toward achieving national growth.

An Information and Communications expert, Dr Donald Essien, said this in a chat with newsmen, Wednesday, in Port Harcourt.

He said that automation, when constructively executed, would handle the issue of advanced economy.

Essien, who majors on design at automation, said adequate attention must be paid to automation, if the drivers of the economy are prepared for action.

According to him, the world at present was in the period of soft and hardware usage in terms of production improvement.

He recalled that only local content has the technological capacity to aid the desired transformation.

The ICT expert also argued that relationship with the global technological trend would also help to achieve a developed economy.

Describing automation as a system that involved high speed, he added that its consistency and precision was beyond human capacity.

On the challenges of automation, he said that power supply was key, as the system could not be powered by low voltage machines.

He also called on parents to open grands for their children/wards on automation training, due to the global quest for digitalisation.

He also charged the federal government to ensure that ICT programmes were included in all its activities in order to encourage participation in that sector.