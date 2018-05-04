Enugu FA Urges Coaches To Scout For Players

The Enugu State Football Association (FA) yesterday urged coaches and scouts to come, discover and select sharp strikers and defenders in the 2018 Enugu State Federation Cup.

The association’s Secretary, Francis Ugwu, made the call in an interview with Tidesports source in Enugu,

No fewer than 16 football clubs within the state had been penciled down to participate in the Enugu State Federation Cup, starting tomorrow. The states’ Federation Cup is a prelude to the National Federation Cup tagged Aiteo Cup, which comprises 62 teams from 36 states.

Ugwu said that the gates of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium would be thrown open for all to come, watch and enjoy quality football.

“For the 21 days the tournament will last at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium; the stadium gates will be thrown open for football lovers and fans to come in and cheer the clubs.

“Most of the 16 clubs that will play in the tournament are already playing at the three tiers of national leagues in the country.

“We believe that each team will give good account of themselves since the tournament will be on knock out basis.