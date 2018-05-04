Aviation Contributes $1bn To Nigeria’s Economy-FAAN

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engr. Saleh Dunoma has said that the aviation industry contributes over $1billion to the Nigerian economy annually.

He also said that the sector was supporting more than 150,000 jobs in the country, and thereby, creating immense business opportunities for both the local and foreign investors.

Dunoma who disclosed this in a Statement through the head, Corporate Affairs of the authority, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, and made available to aviation correspondents in Port Harcourt, Tuesday noted that FAAN has adopted a strategy of partnering with private sector, inspite of the decision of the Federal Government to concession airport facilities.

According to him, the strategy has become inevitable, given the large number of international airlines that now operates in the country.

“For third party business, FAAN would provide land, or develop aviation and non-aeronautic facilities, under appropriate business and financial arrangements in line with the agency’s commercial and investment policy guideline for lease.

“FAAN Offers an array of irresistible incentives, and doing business with us has become a lot easier. We are investing heavily in the renewal and expansion of infrastructure at our airports.

“Our aim is to create capacity and promote excellent investment environment. With tourism grouping in direct proportion to the Nigerian economy, international best practice and world class service delivery, we are poised for significant growth”, he said.

Corlins Walter