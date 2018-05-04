Actress Rita Nzelu’s Marriage Crashes

Current news trending in the social media has it that Nollywood actress, Rita Nzelu’s 14 year old marriage has crashed. The crash came as a result of rumours of infidelity between the beautiful actress and her friend.

Rita Nzelu is a famous Nollywood actress, model, television personality, entertainer and a philanthropist. She was born and bred in Enugu State in the South Eastern part of Nigeria where she completed her primary, secondary and tertiary education.

In 1990 Rita joined Nollywood and acted in her first movie; ‘Living in Bondage’, a movie that brought Nollywood into limelight.

The movie ‘Living in Bondage’ became a block-buster and skyrocketed her to prominence.

She is very beautiful, gifted, creative, skillful and talented in acting and interpretation of movie roles and can fit any character given to her by movie producers and directors in Nigeria.

Rita got married to Simeon Okoro sometime in 2004 and the marriage is blessed with children.