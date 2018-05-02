NSE Boss Harps On ASEA Confab Benefits

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr Oscar Onyema said the 2018 Annual Conference of the African Securities Exchange Association (ASEA) would energise the country’s capital market eco-system.

The NSE CEO, who made this known in a statement said the country would utilise the opportunity offered by the hosting of the programme to reinforce the position of The Exchange as a sophisticated bourse.

Onyema who is the president of ASEA, said that Nigeria’s emergence as host to the 22nd annual conference, scheduled to hold from 25th to 27th November, 2018 in Lagos, is a step in the right direction.

He noted that the ASEA conference would continue to be a major platform of cooperation for the African business community.

According to the statement, “the conference will provide a great opportunity for investors, policy makers, government and leaders of African Exchanges”.

The NSE boss also said that other market stakeholders would have the chance to network, share valuable experiences, as well as discuss the future development of financial markets in Africa, adding that this would be with the goal of mapping a route to a sustainable future for the African economy.

He said the conference would be one of the most important financial conferences of the continent due to its attraction to eminent leaders of thought and investors interested in the African market.

Onyema noted that about 1,000 delegates are expected at the conference, adding that the event is ASEA’s flagship event and Africa’s foremost capital markets.

The event themed, “Champions On The Rise: Africa’s Ascension To A More Sustainable Future”, according to the NSE boss, has a robust agenda and an impressive array of leaders of thought as speakers.

The highlights of the conference include; keynote address, panel discussions and interactive session on burning issues around Africa’s global competitiveness.