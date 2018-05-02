Man Gets Two Months In Jail For Stabbing Friend

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja last Monday sentenced one Ifeanyi Chibuzor to two months imprisonment for inflicting injuries on his friend.

The Judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, said the punishment would serve as deterrent to others.

Sadiq also ordered the convict to pay N5, 000 as restitution to the complainant, Daniel Bruce.

Chibuzor, of God is Good Motors in Utako, Abuja, was sentenced on a count charge of causing hurt to his friend.

The convict, who pleaded guilty, however, begged the court for leniency and was given N10, 000 fine option,

The Prosecutor, Mr Dalhatu Zannah, had told the court that the matter was reported at the Utako Police Station by the complainant, Daniel Bruce, of Jabi Motor Park, Abuja on April 24.

Zannah said that on the same date at about 9 a.m, the convict and the complainant had an argument over N200.

The prosecutor said the convict broke a bottle and stabbed the complainant on his left arm.

He said that the complainant sustained serious injury on his hand and the convict took to his heels but was apprehended.

Zannah told the court that the complainant spent N10, 000 for the treatment of his wound at the Wuse General Hospital, Abuja.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 246 of the Penal Code.