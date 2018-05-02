Lobi Stars Happy With Sunshine’s Draw

Coach Solomon Ogbeide believes his Lobi Stars side’s quest to win the coveted Nigerian league title this season received a boost after their 1-1 draw with Sunshine Stars on Sunday.

After their back-to-back home wins over El Kanemi Warriors and Kano Pillars, the Pride of Benue were upbeat about extending their unbeaten run to five against the struggling Owena Whales.

And the visitors’ mission for a win was inspired by a late second-half lead through Samad Kadiri’s header but Jide Fatokun’s injury-time effort halted their bid for maximum points in Akure.

Despite their missed chance for victory, the gaffer insists that he is satisfied with the result and hopeful they would subdue Henry Abiodun’s side when both teams meet next in Markudi.

“Three things happened in a football match, you either draw, lose or win, one of them happened, we picked a draw,” Ogbeide told newsmen

“But I would have loved us to pick the three points, we got a draw at away and it is good for our aspirations.

“The plan was to soak up the pressure and hit them on the counter. But the guys could not sustain otherwise that goal [we conceded] was uncalled for.

“Everyone was just standing and expecting a miracle to happen. Well, I am very optimistic because our home [Aper Aku Stadium] is a fortress and so we won’t lose any point at home.”

Despite the draw, Lobi Stars still hold a four-point lead at the top of the Nigerian topflight log with 34 points from 18 games.