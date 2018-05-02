Killing Of DSS Personnel Lands Man In Custody

The Chief Magistrate Court 8 presided over by Sir Sokari Dappa Andrew-Jaja has remanded in prison custody Osah Ebube Chineme Kingdom over the alleged murder of a personnel of the Department of State Services.

Osah Ebube Chineme Kingdom was alleged to have murdered the DSS personnel on the 18th day of March at Obagi community in Ogba/Ebema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The accused in his statement confessed to the police of being a member of the Greenlander cult group and also admitted to the murder of the DSS personnel.

According to him, there was a shoot-out between his gang and a team of security operatives when the leader of his gang opened fire and killed the DSS personnel because of the death of their member.

He further stated that he stole the deceased Nokia phone.

He is also accused of being in possession of illegal ammunition.

According to Director of Public Prosecution’s advice, a prima facie case of murder was found against the accused which is contrary to section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code law cap. 37 laws of Rivers State.

Therefore the Chief Magistrate, Sir Sokari Dappa Andrew-Jaja has directed that the accused Osah Ebube Chineme Kingdom be remanded in prison custody pending when the case will come up at the Port Harcourt High Court.

Boma Ikiriko