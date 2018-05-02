Group Declares Support For Wike’s Second Term

A socio-political group, the Mass Mobilisation Movement (MMM) has declared its support for Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s second tenure with the main objective of working massively for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during the 2019 general elections.

Chairman of the group, Hon Lawrence Chinwo who disclosed this at the inauguration of its South-South Chapter in Port Harcourt last weekend said that the body was not only to mobilise massively for the PDP during the 2019 elections but also to act as a catalyst towards positive change and good governance in Nigeria.

According to Chinwo, the MMM is a conglomerate of North East, North West, North Central, South West, South East and South South with belief in national unity, faith and justice for all, pointing out that Rivers State was chosen to host the event because of Governor Wike’s enviable developmental strides within three years in office.

“Wike’s outstanding performance and developmental strides have endeared him even to his unrepented critics. His performance is for all to see, so the MMM is calling on him to run for second term. MMM shall mobilise millions of Rivers people to vote you massively because eyes have seen and ears have heard of your good works”, he stressed.

In his speech, the founder and Director-General of the Movement, Hon Derefaka Ajubo said that the body would ensure free, fair and peaceful elections come 2019 through sensitisation of the electorate.

“We will do everything within our ambit to sensitise people at the grassroots to ensure violent-free elections that will usher in good governance”, Ajubo said.

Also speaking, a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the body, Boniface Okache, expressed optimism that the PDP would take over power at the national level during the 2019 elections and called on youths of voting age to obtain their permeant voter’s card PVC) to enable them vote for candidates of their choice.

Shedie Okpara