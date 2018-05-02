Foundation Invests $20m In Human Capital Dev

The Executive Secretary of the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF), Prof. Emmanuel Nnadozie, on Monday said the foundation had invested about 20 million dollars in capacity building projects across Nigeria.

Nnadozie said this in Abuja when he commissioned an 80-seat capacity Computer-Based Test Centre at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria.

He said the centre was built by the ACBF from a grant it received from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Nnadozie said the ACBF had invested a total of about 20 million dollars on a number of capacity building projects across the country.

He reiterated ACBF’s commitment to building capacity across Africa, which he said was the right strategy to improve the key challenges in Africa.

“In the 45 countries where we have businesses, investments and projects, we have tried to see how we can help strengthen institutions and human capacity to promote good leadership and good governance.

“This is to enable countries to design good policies, good strategies and also be able to implement them.

“Over the years, Nigeria has provided generous financial support to the ACBF, and for every dollar that Nigeria has invested in ACBF, it has gotten over 10 dollars or more from us.

“So far, we have been able to put in nearly 20 million dollars in investment in this country to help move it forward,” he said.

Nnadozie said the latest investment in Nigeria’s public service institute would enhance governance by developing competence and economic policy management in areas of public administration.

“The ACBF investment in the Public Service Institute of Nigeria has been made under a grant that was signed in June of 2017.

“The creation of the computer-based centre will reposition the institute as a leader in conducting computer-based recruitment and promotion exams in the country.

“Together with other activities being funded