Enyimba Shifts Attention To Confed Cup

Enyimba International FC coach Paul Aigbogun has said that they have already began their preparations for their CAF Confederation Cup Group C match against Djoliba AC of Mali.

The two teams will lock horns in their maiden group game which is scheduled to be played at the U.J Esuene Stadium in Nigeria this weekend.

Speaking to newsmen, Aigbogun confirmed that plans were underway for them to collect match tapes of Nigerian side MFM versus Djoliba Caf Confederation Cup ties for them to properly study them.

“I know that the club management is making moves to seek the match tapes of Djoliba games from MFM since they played against them only recently,” he said.

Enyimba secured a 2-0 win over Go Round in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match which was played last Wednesday before being held at home by Akwo United at the weekend.

“Everything we are doing is to ensure that we have the best of preparations and are in top shape for the tie with Djoliba.”

Enyimba will also take on Williamsville Athletic Club (Cote D’Ivoire) and Club Athletique Renaissance Aiglons (Congo) in Group C.

The Aba Warriors will be hoping to go on to win their maiden Confederation Cup trophy having already won the CAF Champions League twice.