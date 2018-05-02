Dry Port : Manager Wants Rail Line Hinterlands

The Port Manager of Kaduna Inland Dry Port, Mr. Rotimi Raimi, weekend said that there was need to extend rail lines to the hinterlands to ease cargo transportation.

Raimi said that extension and container haulage through rail line to Kaduna dry port had revolusionised business in Kaduna with agricultural produce export.

The port manager told The Tide source in Lagos that ginger, sobo seed and others topped Kaduna exports to Egypt and other African countries.

“Transportation of Cargo from the western ports to the Kaduna inland dry Port has been helpful in the overall maritime sector business.

“There has been direct export of produce from the Kaduna port to the other countries without the baseless involve in the exporter going to Lagos.

“If other areas of the country, especially the hinterlands can have the same opportunity like Kaduna, they will also export directly their agricultural produce to the outside world,” Raimi said.

According to him, many freight forwards who were working in Lagos are now relocating to Kaduna where I think they will have comparative advantage.

He said that it would be of national economic interest for the Federal Government to see the need to extend the rail lines to other parts of the country, especially those areas that inland dry ports would be established.

Our source reports that the federal government in 2017 inaugurated six inland dry ports in the six geographical areas of the country to reduce port congestion and encourage export.