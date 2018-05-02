Driver Ducked Over Bus Theft

A 50-year-old man, Ganiyu Olabode, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a bus valued at N1.1 million.

The accused, a driver who resides at 13, Kuburat Agbedeyi St., Alakuko, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, had told the court that the offence was committed on March 30 at the residence of the accused.

Ogu said that the accused was given a Mazda bus by Mr Nojumu Bamigbade for commercial purpose.

He said that the accused had been remitting money to the complainant on daily basis since he was given the bus nine months ago.

According to the the prosecutor, the accused later told the complainant that the bus was driven away from where he parked it and did not know who could have taken the bus.

Ogu said that the complainant suspected foul play because the accused was not supposed to park the bus in his house.

He said that the case was reported at the police station and the accused was arrested.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J. A Adegun, granted the accused bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until May 11 for mention.