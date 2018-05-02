Cleric Charges Buhari On Nigerians’ Welfare

A Cleric, Rev Akan Umoren has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to focus on how to improve the economy and welfare of the people, saying that his performance will determine if Nigerians will re-elect him come 2019.

The man of God who was speaking during an interview with The Tide shortly after a reception service organised for him and his family by members of Apostolic Church Nigeria (Trench Town Assembly), Port Harcourt last Sunday also charged Christians in the country not to shy away from their civic responsibilities and ensure they participated massively in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

“As the light of the world, Christians should not keep away from elections. They should partake and vote wisely and not for money but for the right persons. They should create impact as children of God”, he emphasised.

A guest speaker at the event, Pastor Salvation Uduak Praise, described Umoren as a true man of God who has elevated many souls through his evangelism adding, “anytime you receive a man of God, blessings will befall you”.

According to him, “every man of God is a deliver and sets those in captivity free. One of the ways to receive a man of God is to honour him and make him not to have complaints. Any man that receives a prophet or man of God, receives God”, Pastor Praise stressed.

In an address read by the Secretary, Enefiong Bassey, the church noted that the posting of Rev Umoren and his wife, Deaconess Umoren was a huge encouragement, blessing and a sour of inspiration and knowledge to the members of the church and prayed God to continue to strengthen them in the Lord’s vineyard.