Ayade Orders Payment Of 2014 Gratuities

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has ordered the release of 2014 gratuities to the retirees of the State Government service in order to help alleviate their surfing.

The Governor gave the order at the May Day celebration in Calabar to mark this year’s Workers’ Day.

Similarly, the Governor also ordered the release of fifty million Naira to help the State Labour Congress (NLC), complete their on-going secretariat complex within the next possible time.

Reacting, the State Chairman of the NLC, Comrade John Ushie commended the visionary leadership of the State Governor and urged him to expedite action in order to pay the rest of the arrears.

Meanwhile eligible voters at the grassroots in Yakurr local government area, Cross River, have been advised not to sell their votes to unpatriotic politicians because of the prevailing socioeconomic hardship in the state and the country.

Similarly, the voters have been urged to elect candidates who have been certified credible as grassroots developers, sincere, God-fearing and would be able to deliver the mandate of the people who voted them to power.

The admonition was handed down to a mammoth crowd of political faithful of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Nkpolo Council Ward, Yakurr local government area by Mr. Oko-Ofaiye Efifiom Ayomobi (Jnr) while declaring his intention to contest for the State House of Assembly position for Yakurr state Constituency in the 2019 general elections in the country.

Ayomobi (Jnr), while addressing the political faithful told the people that he took the decision to contest into the State House of Assembly elections in 2019 because of his burning desire to serve the people as young man to transform the political landscape to the benefit of the electorate.

He said he has the ability, capability and capacity to effectively deliver the people’s mandate as a young man who has for many years, undergone training on followership, apprenticeship and mentorship the hands of tested and experienced politicians of high pedigree.

“I am fully equipped to play developmental politics aimed at providing basic amenities to my constituents and also carrying the people along so as to create a sense of belonging to party members,” he said.

Ayomobi (Jnr) assured the people that if elected, he would make himself always available to his constituents and would remain answerable to them at all time as well as see himself as chief servant and not a leader.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar