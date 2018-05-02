3,500 Get N9bn Pension, Gratuities In Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government said it has paid over N9 billion as pension and gratuities to over 3,500 retirees in the state.

The state Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this yesterday at the May Day 2018 celebration organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Birnin Kebbi.

“From our inception to date, we have made payment to over 3,500 retirees whose entitlements ranged from N500, 000 downwards,’’ he said.

Bagudu assured the organised labour that the government would strive to do more to improve the standard of living of workers in the state.

“The government and labour unions will work closely together to ensure that petty traders and commodity sellers were carried along for proper and holistic integration and engagement,’’ he said.

The governor commended the organised labour in the state for their unflinching support to the government.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the NLC, Alhaji Umar Halidu, appealed to the state government to review pensioners’ entitlement to reflect increment of regular workers salaries that had taken place in the past, especially for 2012 and 2013 retirees.

“We also urge the government to restore the payment of annual increment, which was not being enjoyed for the last eight years by all categories of workers,’’ he said.

Halidu also called for the provision of staff quarters for primary school teachers, especially in the rural areas, to boost the morale of teachers posted to such areas.

“This will encourage teaching as a profession,’’ he said.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Labour Movement in National Development: Dare to Struggle, Dare to Win.’’

In Kogi, workers have appealed to the state government to improve on the welfare of workers, in addition to ensuring prompt payment of salaries owed them.

The workers made the call in separate interview, with newsmen in Lokoja, yesterday.

Mr Jubril Mohammed said the salary of civil servants in the state was poor and could not take them anywhere, especially with the economic situation.