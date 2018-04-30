Woman Hospitalised After Drinking Rat Poison

Residents of 10 Umuezeoha Ojotta, Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government of Enugu State, were Saturday thrown into confusion as story filtered into town that a married woman and a mother of three drank rat poison.

It was gathered that the victim, Nwakwe Nkechi had allegedly on that fateful day, Saturday, April. 28, 2018 drank a rat killer medicine with a view to taking her life.

It was also gathered the woman who is now responding to treatment at a hospital was said to be having some unresolved issues with her husband, Nwakwe Ugochukwu and as result, decided to take rat killer medicine in order to end her life.

According to a statement from the police spokesperson, Ebere Amarizu, the woman was promptly rushed to the Good Shephered Hospital Uwani in Enugu where she is said to be responding to treatment.

The release however indicates that operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have commenced a full scale investigation into the unfortunate incident to ascertain what really transpired.