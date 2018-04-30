Wike Ties Security To PIB

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, last Thursday, announced the readiness of the state to host the International friendly match between the nation’s Super Eagles and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on May 28, 2018.

This disclosure came after a meeting between the Rivers State Governor, President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick and the coach of Super Eagles, Gernard Rohr in Government House, Port Harcourt.

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye who addressed journalists at the end of the high-profile meeting said the state would do everything to keep the stadium in form and commended the Nigeria Football Federation for collaborating to develop sports in the country.

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick in his reaction thanked the governor for the unflinching support for Super Eagles.

Wike, last Wednesday, called for the passage of host communities bill aspect of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to give the communities a sense of belonging.

The governor made the call when the Senate committee on PIB paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wike said: “This is an important aspect of the PIB as it concerns the host communities. The host communities will become a component part of the entire process”.

He regretted that the host communities had been bedeviled by all kinds of environmental challenges and added that the passage of the bill will also enhance security of petroleum pipelines as it would involve the host communities in the process.

He also called for the setting aside certain funds for the development of the oil host communities and urged the committee to endeavour to visit the communities to know their peculiar needs .

Chairman of the committee on PIB, Senator Kabiru Marafa said the Senate attaches importance to the passage of the bill and that the present Senate intends to pass the host communities aspect of the bill before its long vacation.

Another major event in Government House last week was Wike’s investiture as the Grand Ambassador for malaria elimination on Wednesday by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

South-South Coordinator of WHO, Dr Wale Faiyesin said the Governor’s investiture gives him the mantle to make further investments in eradicating malaria.

In his speech, the governor said the state governor will join all roll back malaria a partners to develop a formidable platform to eliminate the disease in the state.

Wike said the fight against malaria goes beyond providing bed nets or ensuring access to effective treatment.

He called on private sector to join the fight to ensure end to malaria prevalence in the state.

The governor also canvassed for minimum wage approach that would consider the individual financial capacities of different states.

Wike who spoke last Friday during a public hearing organised by Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage for South -South in Port Harcourt said the past reviews were unrealistic because it made wages across the country a uniform one.

He said the state government has great value for its workers and supports a review aimed at giving workers a living wage.

Rivers State chairperson of NLC and a representative of TUC in South -South who spoke on behalf of workers in the zone said they adopted the N66,500 minimum wage as set by NLC and TUC.

They however called for a special package that would put into consideration the peculiar nature of the South- South zone.

Chris Oluoh