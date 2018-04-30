Umahi Cautions Corps Members On Hate Speech

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi last Monday advised National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to shun hate speeches and agitations which could generate undue tension in the country.

He gave the advice at the NYSC Permanent Orientation camp, Afikpo during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch “A’’ corps members.

Umahi, who was represented by Dr Hyginus Nwokwu, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), urged the corps members to stand for the nation’s political stability and economic prosperity.

The governor urged the corps members to shun all forms of ethnic and religious divisions, as well as corruption.

“You must also shun cultism, violence but be disciplined and imbibe moral values and acceptable social behaviour as captured in the NYSC motto of ‘service and humility’.

“The orientation camp officials should uphold the camp rules and regulations to produce disciplined and well-behaved youths in the camp,’’ he said.

He urged the corps members to pay attention to self-sustenance programmes at the camp to make them self-employed at the end of the service year.

“This has been achieved over the years by the Skills Acquisition and Enterprenuership Development (SAED) programme which my administration will continue supporting.

“I also commend the partnership between the NYSC scheme, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Heritage Bank in building the enterpreneruship capacity of corps members through the Youth Innovative Entrepreneurship Development Progarmme (YIEDP),’’ he said.

Mrs Regina Iluebbey, the NYSC State Coordinator in Ebonyi, noted that 2, 201 prospective corps members were deployed to the state, consisting of 1,116 males and 1,085 females.

“They will undergo a 10-day intensive SAED training in the regimented camp, including activities such as paramilitary drills, meditation, physical training, Man `O’ war training, language studies among others.

Iluebbey urged the corps members to pay attention to security tips from seasoned security experts, while the non-Igbos in particular, should pay attention to Igbo language studies.

“I further urge you to promote the spirit of brotherliness and love by engaging in meaningful relationship that will promote unity and love among Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religion,’’ she said.

She expressed appreciation to Gov. Umahi for his positive disposition to the programme’s implementation in the state, pledging to always hold his administration in high esteem.

“However, I wish to draw your attention to several challenges confronting the scheme in the state such as general renovation of camp facilities and rehabilitation of the access road leading to the camp among others,’’ she said.