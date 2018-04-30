Thunderstorm Kills Pregnant Woman, Others In Ebonyi …Over 50 Houses, Cars, Others Destroyed

Tragedy struck in three communities in Ebonyi State as one person from each of them was struck dead even as many others were injured by thunderstorms that occurred during a downpour in the various parts of the state.

One of the three victims was a seven-month-old pregnant woman from Nkporume Ndieze community, Izzi Local Government Area of the state, Mrs Beatrice Nwobiya. Other victims were a 20-year-old boy in Ofiaokum, the neighbouring village in the same council area, Sunday Oke; and a woman in Okposhi Eshi community, Ngbo in Ohukwu council area whose name could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Our correspondent gathered that the accompanying rainstorm blew off roofs of many houses in the affected communities; destroyed vehicles and other valuables worth millions of naira.

The Tide source gathered that the property of a lawmaker representing Izzi East Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Anthony Onyibe Nwegede, were damaged. They include his executive Prado SUV, Lexus SUV Fx 300, and a Carina E model car.

It was gathered that one side of his gate collapsed on his car park, destroying the cars and other property worth millions of naira. Some residents of the affected communities, while speaking with newsmen, expressed sadness over the tragic deaths of their loved ones.

Beatrice’s widower, Mr Nwobiya Godwin, told newsmen that his wife was hale and hearty before he left for farm in the morning and returned home in the evening.

He narrated that his late wife started gasping for breath shortly after she came out from the bathroom when the incident occurred.

He narrated that she went to take shower with torchlight while it drizzled.

He, however, lamented that efforts to resuscitate her proved abortive. He narrated that he quickly rushed her to two hospitals but there were no doctors but while rushing to a third one, she died.

“As I was battling to take my wife to another hospital, she gave up the ghost”, he lamented. Meanwhile, in Okposhi Eshi in Ohaukwu Council Area where a woman was killed, over 50 houses were reportedly destroyed in the area following the rainstorm.

One of the victims, Emmanuel Ugadu, told newsmen that the rain which came with violent windstorm blew off his roof and destroyed the economic trees in his compound.

Ugadu disclosed that many people whose houses were affected were displaced even as he explained that those who sustained injuries were receiving treatment in various health centres in the area.